Singer Mogilaiah gets car under Dalit Bandhu scheme

Warangal: The KCR Government is committed to support the Dalits, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Handing over a car to singers Pastham Mogilaiah and his wife Komuramma under the Dalit Bandhu scheme here on Wednesday, Errabelli said that the aim of the BRS government is to empower the Dalits.

“The government will cover all the Dalit families in the State under the Dalit Bandhu scheme within three years to ensure their livelihood,” Errabelli said. Dalit Bandhu is one such scheme that no other State in the country had thought of, the minister said, heaping praise on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Mogilaiah couple caught the imagination of one and all by their song in the Balagam movie. The government is bearing the medical expenses of Mogilaiah who is suffering from kidney failure, Errabelli said. It’s learnt that Mogilaiah’s son Sudarshan, who works as a driver, will now own a car and run it for livelihood. Later, the Mogilaiah couple thanked the Chief Minister for his support especially when they are facing many problems including financial.

