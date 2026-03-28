Sitarama kalyanam across villages

Khanapur: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, grand celebrations of Lord Rama’s wedding were held across the villages of Khanapur constituency. Temples in the villages turned into wedding venues, where priests conducted the divine marriage ceremony of Lord Rama in the presence of devotees on Friday.

Alongside Hanuman devotees observing vows, large numbers of villagers attended and witnessed the sacred wedding. At the ancient Sri Sitarama Anjaneya Temple in Khanapur town, thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the marriage in a magnificent manner.

Following the tradition of conducting the ceremony similar to the one at Bhadrachalam, the festival idols were brought from the residence of the temple’s trustee, the late Gangadhar Rao Deshpande.