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Stampede-like situation mars Warangal Dasara celebrations
In Short
Visitors allege inadequate security, poor crowd management and the absence of proper queues
Warangal: A stampede-like situation at the Donor Pass entry gate marred the UrsuDasara celebrations at RangaleelaMaidan in Warangal on Vijayadashami, leaving several women and children injured.
The celebrations, organised by the UrsuDasara Festival Committee, attracted a large crowd to witness the traditional RavanaDahanam, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Public representatives and senior officials set fire to the effigy of Ravana amid the gathering.
Chaos erupted at the entry gate as people rushed into the venue simultaneously. Visitors alleged that inadequate security arrangements, poor crowd management and the absence of organised queues contributed to the incident. Several women also alleged that some miscreants behaved indecently with them and threatened those who objected, invoking donor passes. Locals criticised the organisers and police for failing to make adequate arrangements despite anticipating a heavy turnout. They called for improved security and special provisions for women, children and elderly visitors at future events.
Meanwhile, Warangal East MLA KondaSurekha, KUDA Chairperson GunduSudharani, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash and Collector Dr SatyaSharada addressed the gathering, highlighting the festival’s cultural significance and the triumph of good over evil. Warangal Police Commissioner N Shwetha and other officials also attended the celebrations.