Standing crop withers, young farmer in distress

Bhupalapally: Distressed over his paddy crop withering due to inadequate irrigation water and electricity supply, a young farmer staged a novel protest by riding a motorcycle through his field. The incident occurred at Gollapalli village in Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday.

The farmer, deeply anguished as his crop dried up before his eyes just when it was nearing harvest, rode through the field on his motorcycle and voiced his plight. Pradeep, a young farmer from Gollapalli, cultivated paddy on his three-acre farm. He expressed anguish that the crop was withering at the crucial harvesting stage due to the lack of irrigation water and disruptions in electricity supply.

Having invested heavily and borrowed money for cultivation, Pradeep said he could see no way to save the crop. He staged the unusual protest by riding his motorcycle through the field in an attempt to draw the government’s attention to his plight.

Pradeep said farmers were facing severe hardships because of irrigation and electricity-related problems. He lamented that the money invested in agriculture was at risk of being completely lost.

He appealed to the government to respond immediately, take measures to save the crop and extend financial assistance. Expressing extreme distress, he said that if no help was provided, he feared he would have no option but to take his own life.

It remains to be seen whether the farmer’s desperate struggle to protect his crop will prompt the authorities to act and what measures will be taken to resolve the irrigation and electricity problems.