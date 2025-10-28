State govt will buy every bale of cotton, Surekha assures farmers

Only when the farmer is happy, the nation will be happy, said Minister for Forests and Environment Konda Surekha who inaugurated several cotton procurement centres of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) set up by the Marketing department at the Enumamula market yard in Warangal on Monday.

The minister said under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the government is supporting cotton farmers and setting up a cotton procurement centre in Warangal — Asia’s second-largest market — was a commendable achievement.

She recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, several welfare schemes were introduced for farmers, including 24-hour free electricity, MSP, distribution of subsidised seeds and introduction of an industrial policy, all of which greatly benefited farmers.

Surekha stated that under the CM’s leadership, the government was continuing to implement various farmer welfare programmes. She urged farmers to bring high-quality cotton to the markets to earn the best possible prices.

The government would purchase every cotton bale brought to the Enumamula market. She advised farmers not to worry.

A committee has been formed to monitor moisture levels in the cotton so that farmers don’t face losses due to moisture-based pricing. Payments for the sold cotton will be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts within three-five days, she said.

She directed officials to ensure that cotton is purchased smoothly without causing inconvenience to farmers.

The CM and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao are taking all necessary steps to ensure that paddy and maize procurement centres are started promptly and that farmers face no difficulties during the process.

The minister warned that the government will not tolerate any attempts to harass farmers on the pretext of moisture content.

She stated that moisture meters are available with agriculture officers; steps are being taken to measure moisture levels right at the farmers’ fields. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to exploit cotton farmers, she said.

This year 32,298 quintals of cotton arrived at the market yard. The district has 23 ginning mills with a total capacity of 4,980 bales per day, she said. The support price has been fixed at Rs 8,110; the moisture level should not exceed 8%. Farmers were advised to dry cotton properly at home and bring quality produce to the CCI purchase centres.