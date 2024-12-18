State keen to promote sports: Konda Surekha

Warangal: The objective of the CM Cup organised by the Telangana Government is to find and promote the sports skills of the rural youth, Minister for Environ-ment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said. Inaugurating the CM Cup District-Level Competitions (virtually from Hyderabad) at the O City Stadium in Warangal on Tuesday, Surekha said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a sports lover himself, allocated Rs 375 crore for the sports in the budget. The CM Cup is organised at village, mandal, district and State levels. Surekha said that as many as 6,000 sportspersons from 13 mandals in Warangal are participating in the district-level competitions. Surekha urged the sportspersons to take a cue from the Para-Athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters T20 race.

Warangal district collector Satya Sarada told the rural youth to use the CM Cup to showcase their sports talent. She said that the competitions will be held in 36 sports segments at O City Stadium and Chinthal Grounds until December 21. She urged the youth to put Warangal district on top of the sports.

Telangana State Co-operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation (TSCOGF) Chairman Janga Raghava Reddy and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority Chairman E Venkatram Reddy also participated in the inaugural ceremony virtually.

Additional collector G Sandhya Rani, Animal Husbandry Officer Balakrishna, Dis-trict Youth Services Officer Satyavani, Olympic Association district secretary Kailas Yadav, president Venkataramana and Dhanraj were present.