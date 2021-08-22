Telangana: Husband commits suicide alleging wife and in-laws harassment in Warangal

In a tragic incident that took place in the Warangal district, a young man committed suicide alleging his wife and in-laws to be the reason for him taking the final plunge. The young man before committing suicide recorded audio alleging his wife and her family members as the cause of his death. The incident took place on Saturday at Desaipalli in Duggondi mandal of Warangal district.



Going into details, Tuttur Pradeep 25 of Desaipalli, has a constant conflict with his wife and her family members and had held several panchayats. However, the disputes not subsided and harassment from the wife had increased. Unable to bear their harassment, Pradeep reached Bandhampalli on the 19th of this month and recorded a voice saying that his wife and her relatives were responsible for his death and sent it to his father Nagesh. Later, he drank the pesticide.



The family members rushed him to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where he was pronounced dead on Saturday while receiving treatment. The trainee sub-inspector Mahender said the case was being investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's father Nagesh.