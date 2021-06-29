Telangana State is beacon for other States says Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The welfare and development programmes conceived by Telangana Government have become a beacon for other States in the country, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Distributing monetary benefits to Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi beneficiaries at Kamalapur in Warangal Urban district on Monday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to help parents, who are struggling to perform their daughters' marriages due to poverty. The cheques worth around Rs 74 lakh were distributed on the occasion.

"KCR Kits, designed to provide pregnant women nutritious food and to take care of the newborn after delivery, at the time of child birth, and monetary assistance at the time of marriage through Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes have brought a huge popularity to the TRS Government," Errabelli said.

Whatever development that is taking place in Huzurabad Assembly constituency is because of KCR, he said, appealing to people to support the TRS Government.

Training guns against the BJP-led Central Government, the Minister accused it of failing to fulfill the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation ACT-2014 TO Telangana.

"Why the BJP-led States in the country not implementing schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak," the Minister questioned. He claimed credit for Telangana Government for implementing all welfare schemes even though the State was reeling under economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy was among others present.