TRS ignored real statehood heroes says Bandi Sanjay

Kamalapur (Warangal Urban): Telangana is set to witness a huge political turmoil, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. Speaking to the media persons on Monday, the Karimnagar MP said that despite the gimmicks of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the real protagonists who fought for Telangana will prevail.

"Huzurabad constituency has produced quite a few hardcore Telangana supporters, besides being one of the epicentres of the separate movements. The way the TRS mistreated Eatala Rajender by stripping of his minister post was disconcerting. If such was the fate of a senior pro like Eatala, what about the other leaders, who have been with the TRS since its inception," Sanjay said.

There are quite a few ministers and legislators, who have been facing several allegations, but KCR has targeted only Eatala, Sanjay said, stating that he would soon disclose the details of land grabbing by the other TRS leaders. He alleged that the ruling TRS had already started to attract Eatala supporters by throwing money bait.

"KCR needs to answer whether the leaders around him are Telangana protagonists or antagonists," the BJP State chief demanded. Earlier, Sanjay went to Sriramulapally and consoled the family members of Dulam Nagesh, BJP Kamalapur mandal president, who died recently in a road mishap. BJP State spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy was among others present.