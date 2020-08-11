V Hanumantha Rao arrested near Jangaon while heading to Warangal

Warangal: The Police arrested senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao (VH) who was heading to Kareembad in Warangal city where some unknown persons desecrated the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on August 6. The police who intercepted Rao at Pembarthi sent him to Lingala Ghanpur Police Station. It may be recalled here that some miscreants had vandalised Phule's statue located at Urs Kareembad.

Meanwhile, a host of Congress leaders including DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, TPCC Secretaries Meesala Prakash and Kothapally Srinivas visited Urs Kareembad where the statue was vandalised. The leaders who raised slogans against the TRS Government accused it of suppressing the voice of distressed sections. They demanded the government to unveil another statue at the same place within three days.

Later, the leaders who learnt the arrest of VH demanded the government to release him immediately. "What will happen if VH visits Kareembad? It's undemocratic," DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy said. The police placed Reddy under house arrest preventing him to meet VH at Lingala Ghanpur Police Station.