Vinod Kumar urges grads to register as voters

Hanumakonda: In the wake of upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC election, former MP B Vinod Kumar has been paying special attention to ensuring that all eligible graduates register as voters.

As part of this, he toured Kazipet and Hanumakonda cities extensively on Friday and explained the importance of voter registration to representatives of various organisations, employees and academicians. He created awareness so that every eligible graduate registers as a voter.

In this programme, former Corporation Chairman Vasudev Reddy, retired Professor Dinesh, former corporators Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar, Ganesh, Ramesh, Yadagiri along with BRS party leaders visited Kazipet railway station. Station manager A Ravinder and the railway employees were approached and appealed to the eligible graduates to register their votes for the upcoming MLC elections. They informed the employees about the details related to the voter registration process and created awareness among them.

Later, they visited the University of Arts and Science College in Hanumakonda Subedari. They met the college principal, Professor S Jyoti and asked them to cooperate in the voter registration programme for graduates.