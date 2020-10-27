Warangal: 4 feared dead after jeep falls in farm well

Warangal Rural: Four persons feared dead and 10 others escaped when the jeep in which they were travelling ran into a roadside open farm well near Gavicherla village under Sangem mandal, around 10 kms from Warangal, on Tuesday evening.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control over the wheel letting the vehicle veer off the road. It's learnt that the jeep driver had suffered epileptic convulsions when he was on the wheel. The jeep shuttles between Warangal and Nekkonda transporting people. The passersby, who noticed the mishap, tried their best to save the passengers.

The authorities pressed an earth digger into service to pull the vehicle out from the well which is about 50 feet deep. The police also arranged a high mast light to continue the rescue operation even after dusk. The water is also being pumped out. Expert swimmers were also pressed into service to save the passengers. The well is full of water due to recent incessant rains.

Mamnoor ACP Shyamsunder said that the jeep started from Warangal Railway Station at about 3.45 pm and met with the accident at 5.30 pm. The details of the rescued and missing persons are yet to be known.