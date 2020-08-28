Warangal: ABVP demands speedy justice on allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman sexually

Warangal: Demanding the arrest of 139 people, who allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman sexually, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest here on Thursday.

It may be recalled here that the victim lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta Police Station on August 22 stating that she was under prolonged sexual exploitation by 139 people, including members of the SFI, affiliated to CPI (Marxist), ruling TRS and the film industry.

AB State Secretary Ambala Kiran and State Joint Secretary Punnam Venu accused the Students Federation of India (SFI) and SWAEROS of encouraging such heinous activity. Kiran found fault with the State government for protecting the people associated with the SWAEROS despite several complaints of anti-social activities by them.

Further, he demanded the government to hand over the case to CID and set up a fast track court to provide speedy justice to the victim.

"It's horrible that the Telangana government is yet to appoint a State Women's Commission Chief, the post, which is lying vacant since July 2018, this despite the State having witnessed quite a few horrific crimes against women," Venu said. As part of the protest, the ABVP activists submitted a letter to the statue of BR Ambedkar. Pasha, Kumar, Srihari, Balaram and Srinivas were among others present.