Warangal: Bandi Sanjay told to hold his horses

Warangal: The BJP is envious of Telangana development, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Addressing a press conference along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and MLC Banda Prakash here on Monday, he advised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to hold his horses while criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Warangal is KCR's adda, and Sanjay has nothing to do with it," Kadiyam warned. Referring to the objectionable language used by the national and State level leaders if the BJP against KCR, Kadiyam said that it was inappropriate and unpardonable. The welfare and development models being implemented in Telangana have come for praise from several Union ministers on the floor of Parliament, Kadiyam reminded.

The BJP-led Centre didn't even allocate a single rupee for the Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of the biggest tribal fairs in Asia, he said, daring BJP leaders to exert pressure on Centre for the national status to the jatara. Instead of talking tall, the BJP leaders need to work for establishing Tribal University in Mulugu, a long pending assurance given by the Centre. Refuting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's criticism against TRS Government, he said that Assam is in the 25th place compared to Telangana's second place in development.

Vinay Bhaskar said that BJP leaders have become speed breakers to the development in Telangana. He demanded the Centre to implement the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. He said that Centre failed to develop Jammu and Kashmir despite all round support to the Article 370.

"The fall of BJP has begun, and it will soon end up in oblivion," Vinay said. MP Pasunuri Dayakar found fault with the BJP leaders for launching a tirade against KCR who successfully fought for separate Telangana in Gandhian way. "People will teach a lesson to Bandi Sanjay if he continues to criticise KCR," he added.