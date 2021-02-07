X
Warangal: BJP leaders felicitated

 Warangal Rural BJP district president Kondety Sridhar among others felicitated by the party workers in Warangal on Saturday
 Warangal Rural BJP district president Kondety Sridhar among others felicitated by the party workers in Warangal on Saturday 

Highlights

Warangal: The BJP leaders who were arrested and were out on bail from the Warangal Central Prison in connection with the attack on Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's house appear to be on high receiving felicitations from the party cadres.

BJP Geesugonda mandal leaders on Saturday felicitated Warangal Rural district president Kondety Sridhar, OBC Morcha State member Jadala Sathish, district secretaries Kunduru Mahender Reddy, R Shiva Kumar and BJYM district vice-president D Devaraju.

Former MLAs Enugala Peddi Reddy, Yendela Lakshminarayana, senior leaders Edla Ashok Reddy, G Rajeshwar Rao, R P Jayanti Lal, K Jithender Reddy, G Rambabu and BJP Geesukonda president Bitla Raju were among others present.

