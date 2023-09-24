Live
- Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti Expresses Disappointment With BJP's Stance On Reservation
- Regional PF Commissioner-II visits Visakhapatnam Public Library
- 5 Spiritual Destinations On Your Bucket List For A Fun-Filled Bus Trip
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 September, 2023
- Kerala Chief Minister Decries Misuse Of Social Media For Targeting Political Foes
- PM Modi To Unveil 72-Foot Statue Of BJP Co-Founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay In Delhi
- A treasure trove of rich heritage of Telangana
- Srikakulam: Awareness campaign held on anti-ragging
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 24 September, 2023
- Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives Of School Principal and Student In Rajasthan
Just In
Warangal: Bootcamp held for women enterprisers
The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) has organised a Mini Bootcamp programme for the women entrepreneurs at the Vaagdevi Incubation and Business Accelerator (VIBA) here on Saturday.
Warangal : The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) has organised a Mini Bootcamp programme for the women entrepreneurs at the Vaagdevi Incubation and Business Accelerator (VIBA) here on Saturday. It may be noted here that the AWE Bootcamp gives enterprising women the knowledge, networks and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses.
American consulate, Hyderabad, Christopher Joe and KIIT-TBI CEO Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar of Bhubaneswar dwelt at length on the subject, explaining to the 25 women entrepreneurs across Telangana State who attended the programme. The VIBA Coordinators Saleem Jivani, Dr M Murali, and the Vaagdevi institutes principal Dr K Prakash and vice-principal Dr Tirupathi Rao and Dr M Shashidhar have also come up with their suggestions.
The US Consulate is to provide funding to the selected women entrepreneurs. It’s learnt that under the programme, as many as 100 women entrepreneurs from across the country will be selected. To guide and train these women entrepreneurs, incubation centres will be set up in Warangal, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and also in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) by the AWE.