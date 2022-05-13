Warangal: Congress accuses government of snatching farmers' lands

Warangal: The Congress will always support the farmers, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons at Ambedkar Junction, Bollikunta, on Thursday, he criticised the State government for its efforts to snatch the fertile lands of farmers in the name of land pooling in the garb of facilitating planned development in the region of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

He said that the Congress supported the farmers belonging to more 27 villages who tooth and nail opposed the GO MS No. 80A that entails the KUDA procure land for the construction of outer ring road under the Land Pooling Scheme. He accused the TRS Government of snatching the lands of farmers with the intention of doing real estate business. With the State's exchequer almost empty, the government set its eyes on Warangal, he added.

Reddy welcomed the assurance given by the KUDA Vice-Chairperson P Pravinya that the land pooling process was put on hold; however, if there was any deviation, the Congress will move the court on behalf of farmers for justice.

Stating that the KUDA is not the competent authority, Reddy demanded the State Government to repeal the GO MS 80A with immediate effect. He recalled that the farmers withdrew their protests after the district collector gave a similar assurance some eight months ago. Hence, a new GO repealing the existing GO is the only solution to the farmers, he said.

"The farmers will continue their agitation until the government issues a GO. The Congress will support the farmers' protests," he said. Parkal constituency in-charge E Venkatram Reddy, Wardhannapet in-charge Namindla Srinivas, , Bompelly Devemder Rao, S Kiran Goud, P Venugopal, E Praveen, D Sampath, S Sampath, P Sravan Kumar, J Venkateshwarlu, A Madhu, K Ravi, Y Bharath and A Pelli babu were among others present.