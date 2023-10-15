Warangal: Congress, BJP slam government for job aspirant’s suicide

Live
Highlights
Warangal : The Congress and the BJP on Saturday blamed the KCR government for the death of 23-year-old Marri Pravallika, who committed suicide in her hostel at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.
It may be mentioned here that Pravllika ended her life by hanging herself allegedly due to repeated cancellations and postponements of TSPSC recruitment exams. Pravallika who hailed from Bikkajipally under Duggondi mandal in Warangal district was preparing for competitive exams in Hyderabad.
An all-party delegation led by Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy tried to submit a memorandum to the district collector Sikta Patnaik; however, the police denied them the entry into the collector.
