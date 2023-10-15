  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: Congress, BJP slam government for job aspirant’s suicide

Warangal: Congress, BJP slam government for job aspirant’s suicide
x
Highlights

The Congress and the BJP on Saturday blamed the KCR government for the death of 23-year-old Marri Pravallika, who committed suicide in her hostel at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.

Warangal : The Congress and the BJP on Saturday blamed the KCR government for the death of 23-year-old Marri Pravallika, who committed suicide in her hostel at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that Pravllika ended her life by hanging herself allegedly due to repeated cancellations and postponements of TSPSC recruitment exams. Pravallika who hailed from Bikkajipally under Duggondi mandal in Warangal district was preparing for competitive exams in Hyderabad.

An all-party delegation led by Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy tried to submit a memorandum to the district collector Sikta Patnaik; however, the police denied them the entry into the collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X