Warangal: Congress flays delay in jobs notification

Hanumakonda: Despite the TRS government's promise to eradicate unemployment problem, people continue to migrate to other places in search of livelihood, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at the ABSF-organised hunger strike demanding recruitment notifications at Ambedkar Statue here on Monday, Naini said that KCR promised to provide one lakh jobs before coming to power but even after seven years it remained a promise.

"Migrations are continuing unabated in the State. People still go to Dubai, Mumbai, Bhiwandi and other places in search of livelihood," Naini said. The then Congress government introduced fee reimbursement scheme to encourage the poor students to continue their studies, but the TRS government was causing nightmares to students without releasing funds, he criticised.

The State government which gave permission to five private universities distanced poor students from higher studies by denying fee reimbursement to them, he pointed out. Also, the government promise to provide thousands of jobs in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park was yet to realise it, the DCC chief said and demanded release of recruitment notification with immediate effect. ABSF Warangal president Manda Naresh, general secretary Ranjith, senior Congress leaders Dommati Sambaiah and Thota Pavan were among others present.