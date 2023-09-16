Warangal: CPI speaks BJP language, says K Chandrasekhar Rao scared of MIM

Warangal : The Communists stepped up the attack against the BRS for not officially celebrating the Telangana Merger in Indian Union on September 17. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of not honouring the Peasants’ Armed Struggle.

“KCR who is scared of MIM announced September 17 as National Integration Day. KCR should recognise it as Telangana Armed Struggle Day if he had guts,” Kunamneni said. If the entire India breathed independence on August 15, 1947, the people in Telangana achieved their freedom only on September 17, 1948 due to the revolt led by the Communists.