- First meeting of 'one nation, one election' to be held on Sep 23
- Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000-cr scheme for public, commodity transport
- Videos: Hans Hyderabad Marathon 2023
- NDA will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar in 2024 polls: Amit Shah
- Defamation case: Delhi HC dismisses Tehelka's review plea against order to pay Rs 2 cr damages
- KCR receives a warm welcome from cadre while on his wat to Kolhapur
- Amit Shah is the most unsuccessful Home Minister: RJD Leader
- 'Three Dy CMs' proposal of Karnataka Min puts Cong govt in fix
- Country looking towards Hyderabad for historic CWC meet: Pawan Khera
- ED seizes 5.3 kg gold after raid in money laundering case in Rajasthan
Warangal: CPI speaks BJP language, says K Chandrasekhar Rao scared of MIM
The Communists stepped up the attack against the BRS for not officially celebrating the Telangana Merger in Indian Union on September 17.
Warangal : The Communists stepped up the attack against the BRS for not officially celebrating the Telangana Merger in Indian Union on September 17. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of not honouring the Peasants’ Armed Struggle.
“KCR who is scared of MIM announced September 17 as National Integration Day. KCR should recognise it as Telangana Armed Struggle Day if he had guts,” Kunamneni said. If the entire India breathed independence on August 15, 1947, the people in Telangana achieved their freedom only on September 17, 1948 due to the revolt led by the Communists.
