Warangal East Leads Graduates’ Voter Enrollment Drive, Targets 18,500 Voters

WARANGAL: Warangal East constituency has taken the lead in the voter enrollment drive for the Warangal–Khammam–Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC elections, said constituency in-charge and former Chairman of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Marri Yadava Reddy. He urged BRS leaders and cadres to ensure that every eligible graduate is enrolled as a voter and to verify the enrollment details at the field level.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the Graduates’ MLC elections held at Rajasri Gardens on Wednesday under the leadership of former Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Yadava Reddy congratulated Narender, division in-charges, party leaders and activists for their performance in the enrollment drive.

He said leaders should review the details of not only newly eligible graduates but also those who had enrolled earlier. After completion of the enrollment process, division in-charges and election in-charges should visit every graduate’s house and verify voter registration details through BLOs, he added.

18,500 Voters Targeted

Nannapuneni Narender thanked party leaders and activists for taking the voter enrollment drive forward successfully in Warangal East. He said that 13,650 graduates had so far submitted applications in Warangal and Khila Warangal mandals.

Excluding around 1,600 applications from voters belonging to Wardhannapet and Hanamkonda constituencies, he said that 5,600 graduates had been enrolled in Warangal East through the efforts of party workers.

He said the constituency had about 14,500 graduate voters during the 2024 elections. Narender called upon party cadres to enroll an additional 4,000 graduates and achieve a target of 18,500 graduate voters.

Call for Coordinated Effort

Narender asked party leaders and cadres to treat the upcoming Graduates’ MLC elections as a prestigious task and work in coordination in every division. He urged them to enroll all eligible graduates and verify registered votes at the ground level.

He called upon leaders and activists to work collectively for the victory of the BRS candidate in the coming elections.

The meeting discussed the party’s strategy for the Graduates’ MLC elections, ways to speed up the voter enrollment process, and the measures to be adopted during the elections. Former corporators, former division presidents, division in-charges, senior party leaders, graduates, women leaders, youth leaders and a large number of activists attended the meeting.