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Warangal East leads graduates’ voter enrolment drive
In Short
Speaking at a preparatory meeting at Rajasri Gardens on Wednesday, led by former MLA Nannapuneni Narender, he urged BRS leaders and cadres to enrol every eligible graduate and verify registration details through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Warangal: Warangal East has taken the lead in the voter enrolment drive for the Warangal–Khammam–Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC elections, constituency in-charge Marri Yadava Reddy said. Speaking at a preparatory meeting at Rajasri Gardens on Wednesday, led by former MLA Nannapuneni Narender, he urged BRS leaders and cadres to enrol every eligible graduate and verify registration details through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Narender said 13,650 applications had been submitted in Warangal and Khila Warangal mandals. After excluding around 1,600 applications from Wardhannapet and Hanamkonda constituencies, Warangal East had enrolled 5,600 graduates. The constituency had approximately 14,500 graduate voters in 2024. Narender set a target of 18,500, calling for another 4,000 enrolments.
He urged party workers to coordinate across divisions and work collectively to secure victory for the BRS candidate.
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