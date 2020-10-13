Warangal: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar tested positive for coronavirus

Warangal: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar tested positive for the Covid-19. The Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results of his samples, collected on Monday, revealed that the Chief Whip has contracted with the coronavirus.



Following the doctors' suggestion, he isolated himself at home. The Chief Whip advised the officials and his acquaints to undergo RAT. It may be mentioned here that Vinay had been actively involved in public programmes in the past few weeks.

He along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributed the Bathukamma saris at Waddepally park on Sunday.

This apart, he also took part in the preparatory meeting of the election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat. All those who moved closely with the Chief Whip are now undergoing coronavirus tests, it's learnt.