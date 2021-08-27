Warangal: Hard works pays off, stresses Captain VL Rao

Warangal: Hard work pays off, Rajya Sabha Member Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, who is also the secretary and correspondent of the KITS-Warangal, said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, 840 students of KITS had secured jobs in various multinational IT and core engineering companies during the year 2020-2021.

"KITS recorded a 15 per cent rise in campus placements compared to the 2019-20 academic year. Students have come out with flying colours although they have to shift to online classes due to Covid-19," Rao said. He said that the college secured over 100 offers in four major IT MNCs such as DXC Technology, TCS, Infosys and Cognizant Technology.

As many as 12 companies have come forward to offer a CTC between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per annum. World's top MNCs including GE Aviation, GE Energy, Experian IDC, Price Water Coopers, Chubb, Accolite Digital, Accenture, TA Digital etc., are among the 50+ companies that hired students in their campus recruitment drives.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy attributed the success of their students to the innovative internal training programmes introduced by the faculty and the external training programmes by industry experts. The number of campus placements crossed 290 in the ongoing 2021-22 academic year.

He said they had been focusing on outcome-based curricula imparting 21st century industry relevant knowledge, skills and quality.

Treasurer Narayana Reddy, Dean (Training & Placements) Y Purandar, TPOs Prof Srikanth and Dr Chandrabai, HoDs, deans, manager (corporate relations) Kiran Kumar and PRO Dr Prabhakara Chary greeted the selected students.