Warangal is being developed across sectors: Naini

Hanumakonda: MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has said that comprehensive development works are being undertaken across the 26 divisions of the West constituency, with equal priority given to all areas, transcending party affiliations and politics. He added that funds ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore are being allocated to each division to improve roads, drainage systems, and other infrastructure. He emphasised that as part of a ‘people-centric governance’ (Praja Palana) approach, it is ensured the development of the constituency is carried out across all sectors.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for the construction of internal CC (cement concrete) roads and side drainage systems in Pothana Nagar located within the 11th division at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that the residents of Pothana Nagar have been facing difficulties due to poor road conditions for the past four decades. He pointed out that the bitumen (asphalt) roads constructed in the past would get damaged every monsoon, necessitating frequent repairs. It was explained that CC (cement concrete) roads are being constructed to provide a permanent solution to road-related issues, given the high volume of heavy vehicle traffic. In addition to building high-quality CC roads, measures such as constructing side drains equipped with protective grilles are being implemented to prevent sewage from overflowing onto the roads. He further added that a dedicated action plan is being followed to provide the essential infrastructure required.

He announced that, with an eye toward the future of Warangal city, an Underground Drainage (UGD) project will soon commence. He expressed optimism that the completion of this project would offer a permanent solution to the city’s sewage issues. He requested the public’s cooperation, as the UGD work may necessitate the excavation of roads. He urged citizens to bear with any temporary inconveniences and to participate in creating better infrastructure for future generations.