Warangal Job Mela Sees 23,000+ Aspirants, 5,631 Hired Instantly

A massive turnout of job seekers marked the employment drive organized at MK Naidu Convention Hall in Warangal East constituency on Friday, drawing 23,238 unemployed youth from across the region.

The job fair, conducted under the supervision of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, resulted in immediate job offers for 5,631 applicants. Officials overseeing the event confirmed that appointment letters were handed over on the spot following the initial selection process.

According to data from the organizing committee, over 18,000 candidates completed the registration process for the recruitment drive. Of these, 9,046 advanced to the final round of interviews after screening. Company representatives present at the venue announced that additional interview phases would follow for final selection.