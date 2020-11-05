Warangal: MBBS, BDS admissions begin in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Warangal: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy said that the registration process for the admission of MBBS and BDS in the State has begun.

The last date for the registration is November 8. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the verification process of the application would be done online. The candidates need to upload the relevant certificates online, he said, speaking to media persons here on Wednesday. The credentials of the candidates will not be considered if they fail to upload the relevant certificates. The merit list will be released after the verification of credentials, he added. The seat allotment would be on the basis of ranks secured in the NEET, Reddy said.

"The authorities will only consider the NEET rank, hence, the candidates need not have to worry even if Telangana candidates mistakenly enter another State name during the NEET registration.

The local and non-local category of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States candidates will be based on university notification," the V-C said.

He said that candidates of the BC, SC and ST Classes shall be considered for reservations, which are notified by the Government of Telangana. There are 32 medical and 13 dental colleges, including new colleges, in the State. The number of MBBS seats is 4,800. Another 190 seats will be added if the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota is sanctioned.

The break-up of seats: 1,500 seats in government colleges, 2,750 non-minority seats in private medical colleges, 550 seats in minority medical colleges. The number of dental seats in government and private colleges is 656.