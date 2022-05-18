Warangal: Now SHGs can sell products on FlipkartNow SHGs can sell products on Flipkart

Warangal: The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) is to sign a pact with the Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce platforms; the move empowers rural communities to promote their products pan-India on e-commerce platforms.

The pact between the Flipkart and the SERP is a boon for the self-help groups (SHGs). The Flipkart will provide an online platform for the products manufactured by the self-help groups SHGs). The deal is said to be a win-win situation for both the Flipkart and the SERP. The Flipkart had already entered into such a deal with the SERP in Wanaparthy district. The e-commerce platform will also provide space for farm products acquired from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

To strike a deal with the SERP, the Flipkart representatives met the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday.

The minister who held talks with them said that the partnership between Flipkart and SERP will enable the SHGs to market their products. It will help SHGs attain financial independence. The pact will also enhance capacity-building of the SHGs, he added.

Errabelli said that such deals will be instrumental in driving the commercial and social development in the State by creating inclusive growth. He said that the move will also strengthen the 60 Stree Shakti Marts in the district.

Errabelli told the officials to prepare the modalities to forge a deal with the Flipkart. Beginning with Jangaon district, the initiative will be spread to all the districts in the State, Errabelli said.