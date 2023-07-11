Warangal: Podu farmers to get all benefits says MLA Venkatramana Reddy

Warangal: It’s a golden period for the tribal communities, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy said, referring to the exclusive facilities provided by the KCR Government to them. Reddy along with Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothy and Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik here on Monday distributed ownership titles of podu land under the ROFR Act to the beneficiaries belonging to Gangirenigudem, Katrapally, Sadhanapally and Surya Naik Thanda under Shayampet mandal in Hanumakonda.

Reddy said that the government will provide three-phase power supply and dig borewells for them under ‘Giri Vikasam’ scheme to assist the tribal farmers grow economically.

Reddy said that the beneficiaries of podu land will also get Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum per acre in two installments.

Gandra Jyothy appealed to Adivasis to make proper use of facilities in the fields of education, health and empowerment provided by the government. She said the farmers would be eligible for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, 24X7 free power supply, subsidised agriculture equipment, crop loss compensation and crop loans. She appealed to Adivasis not to damage the forests in the name of podu.