Warangal: Police advisory to denizens ahead of Sankranthi

Warangal: Warangal Police Commissionerate has on Monday issued an advisory to the denizens heading to other locations during the Sankranthi holidays. In a statement, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi told the people to take care of valuable such as jewellery by storing them in bank lockers.

"The burglars may target locked houses with the people heading to their native places to celebrate the Sankranthi. Hence, the denizens have to alert their neighbors who are staying back during the festival," Tarun Joshi said.

He said that they have taken measures to prevent thefts by increasing visible policing in residential areas especially during the nights. He urged the denizens to share information about any suspicious movement of unknown persons in their colonies.

The people can call on 100 or WhatsApp to 94910 89257 to lodge such complaints, he added. It's better if the people install CCTV cameras on their premises. The denizens can monitor their houses live using their mobile phones by ensuring internet connection to the CTV cameras, he said. If possible engage a watchman, he said.