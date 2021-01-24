Warangal: Protect tribal culture, tradition says Satyavathi Rathod

Warangal: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has emphasised the need for preserving tribal heritage and culture. Releasing a calendar that depicts the gotras of Banjaras here on Sunday, she said that preservation of intangible heritage contributes to the development of mankind.

"We need to transmit our culture and tradition to our future generations," the Minister said. She said that the TRS government has been working hard for the empowerment of tribals. Many Thandas have become gram panchayats and they have come under the rule of tribals, she said, attributing credit to the TRS government.

Later, the Minister released a book 'Economics of Education: Issues and Challenges' authored by Prof Suresh Lal Banoth, Head, Department of Economics, Kakatiya University, Warangal. Rathod said that education is the key that opens the door of life. Education brings social change in a positive way, besides bringing perfection to the human life, she said.

Former MP Prof Azmeera Seetharam Naik, SDLCE Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna and Prof Suresh Lal were among others present.