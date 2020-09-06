Warangal put on high-alert in the wake of Maoist bandh call

Agency areas in Warangal have been alerted in the wake of the bandh call given by Maoists in a protest against the encounter of Maoist at Devellagudem of Gundala mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Doodi Deval alias Shankar, member of action team and gunman of Maoist leader Hari Bhushan was killed three days ago in an exchange of fire between police and Maoists. Claiming it as a false encounter, the Maoists circulated letters and called north Telangana bandh today.

To protect the people from any untoward incidents in the wake of the bandh, the police enhanced the security at Godavari catchment areas. The police are inspecting agency areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Asifabad and Adilabad.

On July 20, the Maoist party has launched a state committee, 12 divisions, area committees and action teams. To weaken them, the police are conducting combing operations since then. The search operations are being monitored by the DGP Mahender Reddy from Adilabad. Reddy has visited Adilabad four days ago and has directed the officials over restricting Maoist movement. The combing operations in the sub-divisions of agency areas are being monitored by SPs.

It may be notified that a few officers on special duty (OSD) and CIs from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu districts have been transferred three days ago and the officials who are expertised in handling Maoist operations have been appointed in the roles.