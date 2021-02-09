Warangal: Ratnam Poultry Director MP Seshaiah passes away

Warangal: Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) expressed its condolences on the demise of MP Seshaiah, Director of Ratnam Poultry Private Limited. In a press release here on Monday, Federation president Errabelli Pradeep Kumar Rao said that his services to the poultry industry in both the Telugu States were recognised by State and Central governments. Several small marginal farmers had followed his guidance, he added.



MP Seshaiah was ex-president of Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation, ex-director of Agrocorpex India Limited and Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd. Seshaiah, a native of Vinjanampadu village in Guntur district of AP, completed graduation in Hyderabad and worked in AP Govt Health Department from 1959 to 1973.

Later, along with his wife M Nagaratnamma, he started a small poultry farm – Ratnam Poultry Farm - in 1968 in Saroornagar, Hyderabad with 250 birds. He resigned for his job in 1973. He held various posts in Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation from 1977 to 2003. He has been a source of inspiration and support to thousands of farmers in the state.

Apart from poultry welfare activities, MP Seshaiah was also involved in various philanthropic activities for the betterment of the society. He was awarded one of the First Poultry Legend Award by Poultry India in 2015.