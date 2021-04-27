Warangal: Revanth goes hammer and tongs at TRS, BJP

Warangal: Raising the pitch against the ruling TRS government's unfulfilled promises, the TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that time has come for the people to question the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Reddy who kicked off the Congress' Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) election campaign at Madikonda amid a huge fanfare here on Monday, said that both TRS and the BJP were trying to hoodwink the people.

"On the surface, both the parties appear to have volatile trading charges against each other, but in reality its other way around. They are foes in Telangana and friends in Delhi," Revanth alleged. He slammed both the parties for not realising the railway coach factory that was sanctioned by the then UPA government.

He demanded the TRS to answer why the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park was not making any headway even after three years of its launch. The fate of IT Park was also similar, he added. Revanth found fault with the TRS leaders for not shifting the dumping yard even though it was turned hazardous for the people in Madikonda and Rampur. Training guns against the BJP, he alleged that the saffron party was banking on divisive politics by exploiting communal differences. "Why not the BJP, which blames the KCR government for not extending relief to the flood-hit families, comes to their rescue by convincing the Centre," Revanth questioned. He said that whatever development took place in Warangal was between 2004 and 2014. "KCR who promised double bedroom houses to the slum-dwellers in 2015 is yet to fulfill it," he said.

KCR was more interested in constructing a new State Secretariat spending Rs 2,000 crore at a time when people were distressed without proper facilities for the treatment of corona virus, he said.

"The TRS leadership kept Warangal in the hands of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who is much like a chameleon. Did he have the guts to ask KCR for funds for the development of Warangal," Revanth said. He demanded the government to fill all the 1,450 vacant jobs in the MGM Hospital, besides improving facilities in it.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Jangaon DCC chief Janga Raghava Reddy, former MP S Rajaiah, TPCC members EV Srinivas Rao and B Srinivas Rao and others were present.