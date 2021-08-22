Warangal: Rural bodies got Rs 432 crore says Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for releasing Rs 432 crore for the rural local bodies.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Minister said the State government has been taking care of Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads by releasing funds at regular intervals.

He said that the government was releasing Rs 227 crore every month for rural local bodies - Rs 210 crore for gram panchayats, Rs 11.41 crore for Mandal Parishads and Rs 5.65 crore for Zilla Parishads.

The aim of the government is to ensure all basic amenities in the rural areas so that they could become model villages, Errabelli said.

The CM's focus is also on greenery and hygiene, the minister said, referring to the activities being taken under the Palle Pragathi programme.

"Palle Pragathi is a huge success with almost all the gram panchayats witnessing development. Palle Pragathi changed the face of all the gram panchayats as they now have a tractor, Palle Prakruti Vanam, Vaikunta Dhamam, dumping yard etc," Errabelli said.