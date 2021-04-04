Warangal: Tarun Joshi to take charge as Police Commissioner

Warangal: Mountaineer Tarun Joshi, 2004 Batch IPS, will be at the helm of Warangal Police Commissionerate affairs in a couple of days. The State Government on Sunday transferred and posted the IPS officer as the Commissioner of Police, relieving P Pramod Kumar from full additional charge. Currently, Tarun Joshi is holding the post of Joint Commissioner, Special Branch, Hyderabad.

Passionate about mountaineering, Joshi has scaled several mountains, including Mount Aconcagua (6,962 metres), Argentina, the highest peak in the Southern Hemisphere and South America, Vinson Massif (4,897-meter) in Antarctica, Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895-meter), the highest peak on the African continent and the highest stand-alone mountain in the world. He is expected to take charge in a couple of days, it's learnt.

Pramod Kumar, IG CID, has been in-charge of Warangal Police Commissionerate since June 30, 2020. He took full additional charge of Warangal Commissionerate after the superannuation of V Ravinder.