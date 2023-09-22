Warangal: Telangana State tuning into spiritual State says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal/Mulugu : The BJP-led Central government which gives crores of rupees for the conduct of Kumbh Mela is turning a blind eye to the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma carnival, one of the largest tribal fairs in the world, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Inaugurating the Rs 3 crore four-level endowments building at Rangampet here on Thursday, along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli said that the State Government was spending huge amounts on renovating and developing the temples.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao created history by reconstructing the Yadadri Temple at Yadagirigutta. Telangana is being turned into a spiritual State,” Errabelli said, referring to the development of other temples. He criticised the Centre for not according national status to Medaram carnival. Legislative Council chairman Banda Prakash, TS Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Nannapuneni Narender and Baswaraj Saraiah were among others present.

In another development, the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod participated in several developmental programmes in Mulugu. They inaugurated the newly constructed agriculture department’s office complex and laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at a cost of Rs five crores for the Tribal Welfare Boys Residential School near Gattamma temple at Incherla village.

The ministers also laid the foundation stones for a guest house complex of the Endowments Department costing Rs 2.15 crores Administration Building, VVIP Guest House, dormitory hall, Priests Guest House, Subhadha Mandapam, Puja Mandirams and school building in Medaram. It may be mentioned here that Sammakka Saralamma biennial Jatara is scheduled in February next year.

Both the ministers offered prayers at the altars of tribal deities besides offering silk robes to the deities. Later, they held a review meeting with the officials and discussed at length about the preparedness for the conduct of Medaram carnival. Mulugu District Collector Ila Tripathi and other officials were present.