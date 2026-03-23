Warangal to be developed on par with Hyderabad: MLA Naini

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that Warangal city would be developed on par with Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, emphasising that meaningful results could only be achieved through active public participation.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for CC roads and drainage works in the 30th and 59th divisions under the West constituency, with an estimated cost of Rs 85 lakh. He directed the contractors to complete the works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality standards without compromise.

Addressing the gathering, he said that development initiatives were being accelerated as part of good governance and that the West constituency would be transformed into a model constituency in the state. He remarked that development was a continuous process and highlighted the importance of people’s participation in achieving the desired outcomes.