Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today

Warangal: The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be heavy rains in the combined Warangal district on Tuesday. Heavy rains in Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda and Warangal districts. Officials said heavy rains will occur in Jangaon, Mulugu and Bhupalapalli districts. Also, rain with gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour has been warned. It has issued a red alert suggesting that the people of the low-lying areas are likely to suffer, they should be rehabilitated and ration provided without any problem, and pregnant women should be kept close to hospitals.



On the other hand, the streams and bends are overflowing with the rains that have already fallen. It has been said to avoid fishing and do not venture across culverts with flowing water. The officials of the agriculture department advised the farmers to make arrangements to release the water from the cotton, maize, kandi, sorghum, millet, rice and chilli fields.

Officials have arranged toll-free numbers in the wake of heavy rain forecast. In case of emergency people can contact Hanumakonda- 1800 425 1115, Warangal- 91542 52937, Mahabubabad- 79950 74803, Bhupalapalli- 90306 32608/ 1800 425 1123, Mulugu- 1800 425 7109, Janagama- 63039 2 8718, Warangal Municipal Corporation- 1800 425 1980 are advised to call.