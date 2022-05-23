Warangal: TRS tells Congress to stop petty politics

Warangal: Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao have inseparable bond; any effort to undermine it is a futile attempt, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday. In a rebuttal against the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's criticism that TRS leaders ignored Prof Jayashankar, Vinay said that Congress is a sinking ship and its leaders are trying in vain to protect it by leveling baseless allegations against KCR.

"Both the Congress and the BJP leaders are scared of KCR and it's difficult to throw away the TRS Government in Telangana as the party enjoys the full support of the people. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, the BJP and the Congress parties should implement the welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the TRS government in the States where they rule," Vinay said. He told the Congress and BJP leaders to stop petty politics just for the sake of blaming the TRS. The TRS Government established institutions in the name of Prof Jayashankar besides carving out a new district in his name - Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, he recalled.

Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that Revanth's Rachabanda programme at Akkampet, birthplace of Prof Jayashankar, was an utter flop. Referring to the Congress' Warangal Declaration, Reddy said that KCR Government had already implemented several welfare schemes to bail out the distressed farming sector. KCR ensured irrigation by constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, he recalled.

Revanth who criticised Rythu Bima doesn't even aware of the scheme that has been helpful to the family members of the farmers who committed suicide, Reddy said. The Congress is blind to the development taking place in Telangana, Reddy said. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav was among others present.