Warangal: TS govt in footsteps of Ambedkar says Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: The provisions laid down in the Indian Constitution allowed the creation of separate Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

He along with Hanumakonda district Collector Sikta Patnaik participated in a programme organised on the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the father of the Indian constitution, in Hanumakonda on Friday. Referring to the Article 3 of the Indian Constitution that empowers Parliament to the formation of new States, Vinay said that Ambedkar was a visionary and it allowed the creation of Telangana.

Telangana government gives utmost respect to the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, he said, referring to the installation of BR Ambedkar's 125 feet statue in Hyderabad. "BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao led the Telangana Movement for 14 years before accomplishing the people's wish. The BRS government focused on the empowerment of the dalits in the last nine years by implementing schemes such as Dalit Bandhu etc," Vinay said. Vinay said that KCR has always followed the path of Ambedkar who was an ardent proponent of the rights of women, minorities and the socially underprivileged.

Hanumakonda district Collector Sikta Patnaik said that Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Ambdekar's economic ideas are still relevant, she added. Ambedkar worked 18 hours a day and due to his relentless work, the marginalized sections are enjoying their due, Sikta Patnaik said.

Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that Ambedkar was an avid social reformer who worked tirelessly to incorporate untouchables into mainstream society and uplift their status. He told the youth to idolize Ambedkar who rose to limelight due to his sheer determination and hard work.

Hanumakonda zilla parishad chairman Sudheer Kumar, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, additional collector Sandhya Rani, DRO Vasu Chandra and SC welfare officer Nirmala were among others present.