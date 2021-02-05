Warangal: Woman, paramour held in murder case

Warangal: A woman and her paramour, who together plotted and killed the woman's husband, were arrested on Friday.

Two others involved in the case were also arrested. Disclosing the details, Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar said that Thallapally Pujitha, a resident of Waddepally, hatched a plan to kill her husband Thallapally Anil to continue her illicit relationship with Hanamkonda Danny of Peddammagada area, on January 22.

Danny engaged his relative Hanamkonda Sathish and Kotti Sudhamani of Julywada to kill Anil. Danny and Sathish picked up Anil at Waddepally and went to the outer ring road where they consumed liquor. Later, they went to a canal near Anantasagar.

The duo beat up Anil before strangling him to death. Later, the duo threw away the body of Anil in the canal.

Against this backdrop, on January 24, Pujitha lodged a missing complaint of her husband with the Subedari police. During the investigation, the police found the body of Anil in Mylaram reservoir under Raiparthy mandal on January 29.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Anil expressed their doubts over Pujitha. The police who investigated in that angle came to know about the illegal relationship and subsequent murder.