Will rejig of Rural, Urban districts of Warangal pave way for PV district?

Warangal: The five-year-old rejig conundrum surrounding Warangal Rural District is likely to be unclouded if one has to believe the hint given by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Rao recently said that the 'decision was pending with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao'. This clearly indicates that a development pertaining to the Rural District is in the air, and it may be out any time, especially this month when KCR embarks on a tour of districts. The fact is that Rural district administration virtually has no address of its own and it continues to work from the makeshift edifices located in the Warangal Urban district. What perplexes people is that though there are plenty of potential sites available for the construction of an Integrated District Collectorate Complex, the government dilly-dallied over it. As a result, Rural district people who are in need of approaching the State Departments have a tough time finding them as they are scattered all over the city.

These offices are located in different corners of the tri-cities – Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet, with majority of them in Hanamkonda. It led the people in the Rural district to feel that they were ignored. On the other hand, the Warangal Urban District Integrated Collectorate Complex is ready for inauguration on June 21.

Although none has a voice to come in open, the division of Warangal also led to a split among the politicos. In fact, several intellectuals opposed the government's decision to split Warangal, predicting that it would be detrimental to the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya Capital.

Against this backdrop, Errabelli reportedly took the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. On Tuesday, he hinted that a decision may be taken by the CM soon. In fact, he hinted about it a long back but the issue never got forward due to various reasons.

With the demand for craving out PV District with Huzurabad as its headquarters resurfacing after Eatala Rajender's departure from the TRS, the speculation is rife that Urban and Rural districts may be merged to make way for PV District. The argument also gained wind that KCR Government which is commemorating PV Birth Centenary (June 28) is likely to announce PV District that also gives him an edge over Eatala in Huzurabad constituency that sooner or later is bound for bypoll.

A cross section of people told The Hans India that it could be a masterstroke to negate Eatala's challenge, which TRS leadership dearly wants.