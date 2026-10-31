Woman Dies During Treatment at MGM Hospital; Husband Alleges Medical Negligence

WARANGAL: The husband of a 55-year-old woman, Nandre Ramadevi, has alleged that she died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal due to negligence by doctors, claiming she did not receive timely and appropriate treatment. He has submitted a written complaint to the police seeking a comprehensive investigation.

Ramadevi, a resident of NTR Nagar under Enumamula limits, was undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital when she died. Her family members alleged that doctors failed to respond promptly and did not provide the required medical care in time, leading to her death.

Family Seeks Probe

The family said that poor and middle-class people place great trust in government hospitals, and any negligence in medical services puts ordinary people’s lives at risk. They demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances that led to Ramadevi’s death.

They also sought legal action against those found responsible, if negligence in treatment is established during the investigation.

Questions Remain

Key questions remain over the treatment provided to Ramadevi from the time of her admission until her death, including whether there was any delay in medical care, whether doctors responded in time, and the actual cause of death.

The complaint has highlighted the need to examine the hospital’s medical records and conduct an impartial investigation. Whether the allegations are substantiated or the death occurred due to medical reasons can be established only through an official inquiry. Hospital authorities are also expected to respond to the allegations and clarify the facts.