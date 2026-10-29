Yashaswini inaugurates PHC in Lakshmakkapalli

Hanumakonda: Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening rural healthcare services and promoting the social and economic empowerment of women. On Wednesday, she inaugurated a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Lakshmakkapalli village of Kodakandla mandal and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a women’s building. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the new PHC would improve access to medical services for people in rural areas. She noted that the facility would help residents receive timely treatment, particularly during medical emergencies, while ensuring better healthcare closer to their homes.

Later, laying the foundation stone for the women’s building, Yashaswini Reddy stressed the importance of providing adequate infrastructure for women’s groups. She said the proposed building would serve as a dedicated space for meetings, discussions and organised activities, supporting women’s participation in community development.

Local public representatives, government officials, Congress leaders and representatives of women’s groups attended the programmes.