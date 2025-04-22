Live
Youth turn in huge numbers to Job Mela
Highlights
Warangal: It’s a season of holding Mega Job Melas in the erstwhile Warangal district. Almost all the incumbent and former legislators in the region either have plans to hold job melas or have already organised them.
Former BRS minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who had organised several such job melas in the past, conducted yet another recruitment drive in his Palakurthi constituency on Monday, under the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust, and BRS leader Babburi Srikanth Goud.
Hundreds of unemployed youth from Devaruppula, Kodakandla, Thorrur, Raiparthy, and Pedda Vangara mandals in his constituency and from elsewhere turned to Palakurthi to attend the interviews organised by at least 100 companies, including multinational companies.
