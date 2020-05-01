19-year-old girl commits suicide in Rajamahendravaram

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl has committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district. Over the unexpected occurrence, the parents of the girl expressed deep shock. The deceased identified as Leela Lavanya, a native of Rajamahendravaram, and she is studying at Nuzividu IIIT.

Due to the imposing of the lockdown, she is staying at home with her parents near Lutheran church here in the city. After having lunch with the family, Lavanya has committed suicide by setting herself on fire with petrol.

On hearing her screamings, the locals rushed to save her and tried to put off the flames. Immediately, she was rushed to Rajahmundry government hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.