24-year-old woman gang-raped by three men in Chhattisgarh

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village at Korba district of Chhattisgarh. Going into details, the woman who got separated from her husband is staying in her parent's house. Recently, she went into the woods near her house.

Noticing her going into the forest, three men of the same village followed her, as they have gone deeper into the jungle. Taking advantage of the isolated place, the culprits caught and tied her with ropes and raped her. Later flew away from the spot.

Somehow, she returned home and disclosed the matter with the family members. Immediately, they approached the police. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested three accused.