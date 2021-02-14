4 Killed, 6 Injured In Van-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh: Police

Azamgarh: Four persons were killed and six others injured in a collision between a van and a truck here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place Saturday night near Baghidarh on the Gorakhpur-Azamgarh, they said.

The van was carrying labourers from Gorakhpur to Varanasi, police said. Three persons died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at the district hospital, Circle officer, Sagri, Ajay Yadav said.

The six injured have been referred to Varanasi for treatment, he added.

The victims included truck driver Vipin Chauhan, a resident of Deoria, and three labourers. While the two labourers have been identified as Sukhu and Ramesh, the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained, Yadav said.

The victims were in the age group of 40-45 years, police said.