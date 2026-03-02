Amberpet Police Arrest Four in Bapu Nagar Family Suicide Case

According to the latest Hyderabad crime news, the Amberpet police have arrested 4 people who are connected to Bapu Nagar family's suicide case. Those people were arrested after a detailed investigation to the suicide.

This incident had happened last week at the family's house. A relative informed the police about the situation. The police arrived there and started investigating the scene. Later, they figured out that the case was a suicide one.

The police found many notes written by the members of the family. According to those notes, the family was under extreme pressure due to financial problems. They had borrowed a lot of money for their food business. It was confirmed that some of the lenders were harassing them and demanding the family to pay the money back with an extremely high interest rate.

The officers checked financial records, call details etc. They found out that 4 men were suspected of illegally giving the family money and harassing them.

The arrest by the police was made on the basis of illegal money lending and abetment of suicide. Those 4 men have been taken into custody. Further legal actions will be soon taken.

The police have said that the investigation is still going on. They are collecting more evidence to make sure all of it is true or not.